Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Decreased by Zacks Research

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for The Hain Celestial Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.09.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $13.18 on Thursday. The Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $26.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.40.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $455.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.34 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 48.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,038,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884,204 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,798,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,081,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,172,000 after buying an additional 1,342,432 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 73.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,670,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,794,000 after buying an additional 1,134,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,152,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,730,000 after buying an additional 1,051,217 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes the United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

