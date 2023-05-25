Immunovant, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.48) Per Share (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Immunovant in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.48) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.42). The consensus estimate for Immunovant’s current full-year earnings is ($1.83) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Immunovant’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Get Immunovant alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $21.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Immunovant from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.77.

Immunovant Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $21.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.53. Immunovant has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $24.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.05).

Institutional Trading of Immunovant

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMVT. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Immunovant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Immunovant by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 23,961 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Immunovant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $51,841.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,848,814.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $51,841.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,848,814.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $52,269.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 352,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,384,018.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,871 shares of company stock valued at $135,979. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.