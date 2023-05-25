Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for TRxADE HEALTH, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEDS)

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Taglich Brothers issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TRxADE HEALTH in a report released on Tuesday, May 23rd. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TRxADE HEALTH’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for TRxADE HEALTH’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of TRxADE HEALTH from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

TRxADE HEALTH Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TRxADE HEALTH stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. TRxADE HEALTH has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.41.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TRxADE HEALTH stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 514,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 5.53% of TRxADE HEALTH at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TRxADE HEALTH Company Profile

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focused on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates a web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

