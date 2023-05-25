Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,736 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FINX. TPB Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 497.6% during the third quarter. TPB Wealth Advisors now owns 828,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,106,000 after purchasing an additional 689,727 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 173.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 568,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,521,000 after purchasing an additional 360,380 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 246.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 369,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 263,254 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 107.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 127,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC boosted its position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 59.7% during the third quarter. Essex LLC now owns 119,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 44,713 shares in the last quarter.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of FINX stock opened at $20.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $392.05 million, a P/E ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.63. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $27.42.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Company Profile

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

