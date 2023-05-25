MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($3.97) Per Share

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for MEI Pharma in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 23rd. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.97) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MEI Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($6.22) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for MEI Pharma’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($4.44) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of MEI Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MEI Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

MEI Pharma Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MEI Pharma

MEIP opened at $7.18 on Thursday. MEI Pharma has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anson Funds Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 24.8% during the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 13,250,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632,623 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MEI Pharma by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,668,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 322,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 177,552 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,804,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in MEI Pharma by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,949,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 61,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

