Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ikena Oncology in a report released on Wednesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado now expects that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ikena Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.48) per share.

Get Ikena Oncology alerts:

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 million.

Ikena Oncology Stock Performance

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ikena Oncology from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

NASDAQ:IKNA opened at $6.00 on Thursday. Ikena Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $7.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ikena Oncology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology in the first quarter valued at $132,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 18.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 6,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,169,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,934,000 after acquiring an additional 666,093 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ikena Oncology

(Get Rating)

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing medicines tailored to biomarker-defined patient groups for specific unmet needs. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ikena Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikena Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.