Copart, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Copart in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 22nd. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Copart’s current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Copart’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CPRT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Copart stock opened at $86.46 on Thursday. Copart has a 12 month low of $51.10 and a 12 month high of $89.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.36. The firm has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $12,648,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,791. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $12,648,609.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,791. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copart

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 235.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

