HC Wainwright Weighs in on Immunovant, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Immunovant in a report issued on Tuesday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now expects that the company will earn ($0.48) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.42). The consensus estimate for Immunovant’s current full-year earnings is ($1.83) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Immunovant’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Get Immunovant alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Immunovant from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Immunovant from $21.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunovant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.77.

Immunovant Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT opened at $21.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.97. Immunovant has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $24.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.53.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.05).

Insider Activity at Immunovant

In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,395 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $51,841.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,369 shares in the company, valued at $18,848,814.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Immunovant news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $52,269.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 352,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,384,018.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $51,841.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,848,814.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,871 shares of company stock worth $135,979 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Immunovant

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 66.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,146,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,836 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 27.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,967,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,538,000 after purchasing an additional 854,662 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after purchasing an additional 28,865 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,978,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 281.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,903,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.77% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

(Get Rating)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.