Analysts Issue Forecasts for TRxADE HEALTH, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEDS)

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Taglich Brothers issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a report released on Tuesday, May 23rd. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TRxADE HEALTH’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for TRxADE HEALTH’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of TRxADE HEALTH from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

TRxADE HEALTH Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRxADE HEALTH

MEDS opened at $0.30 on Thursday. TRxADE HEALTH has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.41.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TRxADE HEALTH stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 514,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 5.53% of TRxADE HEALTH at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

About TRxADE HEALTH

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focused on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates a web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

