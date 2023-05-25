HC Wainwright Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Ikena Oncology in a report released on Wednesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado now anticipates that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ikena Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.48) per share.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 million.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ikena Oncology from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

NASDAQ:IKNA opened at $6.00 on Thursday. Ikena Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $7.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average of $3.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IKNA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 25.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 163.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 12,854 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 148.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 15,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ikena Oncology during the second quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing medicines tailored to biomarker-defined patient groups for specific unmet needs. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

