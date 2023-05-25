Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for WEX Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:WEX)

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of WEX in a report issued on Tuesday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $3.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.05. The consensus estimate for WEX’s current full-year earnings is $12.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for WEX’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.03 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on WEX from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $193.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $157.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on WEX from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on WEX from $222.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.90.

WEX stock opened at $169.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. WEX has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $204.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.46.

In other WEX news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $165,339.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 512 shares in the company, valued at $90,152.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total transaction of $184,569.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,742.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $165,339.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,152.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,300 shares of company stock worth $590,154 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in WEX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,819,000 after buying an additional 131,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEX by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,950,000 after acquiring an additional 49,480 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in WEX by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,925,000 after purchasing an additional 164,902 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP lifted its position in WEX by 1.3% in the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 2,156,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,808,000 after purchasing an additional 28,189 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in WEX by 342.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

