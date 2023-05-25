Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO) Increased by Analyst (TSE:PAA)

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Scotiabank increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of 70489 (PAA.TO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 23rd. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. Scotiabank also issued estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO)’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of 70489 (PAA.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

70489 (PAA.TO) Stock Performance

70489 has a 52-week low of C$18.00 and a 52-week high of C$25.67.

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$509.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$531.05 million.

70489 (PAA.TO) Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th.

About 70489 (PAA.TO)

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

