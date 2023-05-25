Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Raised by KeyCorp

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Pinnacle West Capital in a report released on Tuesday, May 23rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Pinnacle West Capital’s current full-year earnings is $4.04 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s FY2027 earnings at $5.51 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PNW. StockNews.com cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.64.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 0.6 %

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $77.18 on Thursday. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $59.03 and a 1-year high of $81.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.64.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $944.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 23.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after buying an additional 19,550 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 32,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 9,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also

