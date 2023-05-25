Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.38 Per Share

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) – Zacks Research issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dollar General in a report released on Monday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh forecasts that the company will earn $2.38 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Dollar General’s current full-year earnings is $11.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.13 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.97 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.79 EPS.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays began coverage on Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Gordon Haskett cut Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.82.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $208.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.53. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $193.56 and a 52 week high of $261.59. The company has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.2% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 443,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the last quarter. American Trust grew its stake in Dollar General by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,047,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

