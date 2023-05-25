Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Copart, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Copart in a report issued on Monday, May 22nd. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Copart’s current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Copart’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

CPRT stock opened at $86.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.36. Copart has a 12-month low of $51.10 and a 12-month high of $89.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,909,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,334,097,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063,518 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Copart by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,519,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,066,779,000 after buying an additional 8,525,968 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Copart by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,740,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,098,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $256,878,000. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $12,648,609.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,791. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $12,648,609.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,791. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

