Brokers Issue Forecasts for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Chuy’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Chuy’s’ current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chuy’s’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $112.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.32 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CHUY. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens raised their target price on Chuy’s from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Chuy’s from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Chuy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

CHUY opened at $37.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.56. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96. The company has a market capitalization of $678.23 million, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.72.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chuy’s by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,438,000 after buying an additional 73,665 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,706,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 4.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 936,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,646,000 after purchasing an additional 38,718 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,433,000 after purchasing an additional 14,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Chuy’s by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

