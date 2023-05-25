Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Suncor Energy Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (TSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) – Zacks Research increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Suncor Energy in a report released on Monday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Suncor Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SU. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. CSFB cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.71.

Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$39.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$40.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$43.29. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$36.38 and a 52-week high of C$53.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.61%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

