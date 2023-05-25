WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $3.06 Per Share

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for WEX in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.06 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.05. The consensus estimate for WEX’s current full-year earnings is $12.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for WEX’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.03 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on WEX from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on WEX from $222.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.90.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $169.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.59. WEX has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $204.05.

In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total value of $184,569.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,742.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total value of $184,569.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,742.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $165,339.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,152.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $590,154 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in WEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

