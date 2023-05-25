Analysts Issue Forecasts for Galecto, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLTO)

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Galecto in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright analyst B. Pachaiyappan expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Galecto’s current full-year earnings is ($2.30) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Galecto’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02.

Galecto Stock Down 9.6 %

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GLTO. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Galecto in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Galecto in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Galecto stock opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92. Galecto has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $2.95.

Insider Transactions at Galecto

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 13,089 shares of Galecto stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $25,785.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,113.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 201,091 shares of company stock valued at $401,514 over the last ninety days. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLTO. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Galecto by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 255,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 22,170 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Galecto by 9.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 20,547 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Galecto by 50.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Galecto by 31.3% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 63,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 15,016 shares during the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

