Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Cardiol Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.52). The consensus estimate for Cardiol Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share.

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDL opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.58. Cardiol Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of -0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRDL. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $844,000. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,094,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 223,478 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics by 2,240.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 113,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 108,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardiol Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease. Its lead product candidate, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically manufactured oral cannabidiol formulation that is being clinically developed for use in heart diseases.

Featured Stories

