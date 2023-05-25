Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Cardiol Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.52). The consensus estimate for Cardiol Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share.
Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CRDL opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.58. Cardiol Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of -0.04.
Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile
Cardiol Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease. Its lead product candidate, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically manufactured oral cannabidiol formulation that is being clinically developed for use in heart diseases.
