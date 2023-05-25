Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Lowered by Wedbush

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Deckers Outdoor in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.19. The consensus estimate for Deckers Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $18.53 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.61 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $11.99 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $25.87 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DECK. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. BTIG Research increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $560.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.54.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $440.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $463.87 and a 200-day moving average of $420.24. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $235.94 and a one year high of $503.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DECK. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.8% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 978 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

