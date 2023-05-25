Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $7.21 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) – Zacks Research lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Crown Castle in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $7.21 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.22. The consensus estimate for Crown Castle’s current full-year earnings is $7.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Crown Castle’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.91 EPS.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.56.

NYSE:CCI opened at $110.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.78 and a 200-day moving average of $134.06. Crown Castle has a 52 week low of $110.83 and a 52 week high of $193.95. The company has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Crown Castle news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCI. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 29.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 61,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 13,803 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth $487,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 14,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 43,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 17,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

