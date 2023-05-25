Crown Castle Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $7.21 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:CCI)

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crown Castle in a report released on Tuesday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $7.21 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.22. The consensus estimate for Crown Castle’s current full-year earnings is $7.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Crown Castle’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.91 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.56.

Crown Castle Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $110.92 on Thursday. Crown Castle has a fifty-two week low of $110.83 and a fifty-two week high of $193.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.06.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In other news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

