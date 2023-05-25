Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Energizer Holdings, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Energizer in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now forecasts that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Energizer’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Energizer’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Energizer had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a positive return on equity of 93.37%. The company had revenue of $684.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ENR. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Energizer from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Energizer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $34.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.21. Energizer has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 58.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.34%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

