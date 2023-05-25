Zacks Research Comments on Energizer Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Energizer in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Energizer’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Energizer’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Get Energizer alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded Energizer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Energizer from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Energizer from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Energizer Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $34.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.21. Energizer has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Energizer had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a positive return on equity of 93.37%. The company had revenue of $684.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Energizer

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 82.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Energizer by 3.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Energizer by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.34%.

Energizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.