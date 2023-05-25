Brookline Capital Management Weighs in on MEI Pharma, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEIP)

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MEI Pharma in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 23rd. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.97) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MEI Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($6.22) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for MEI Pharma’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($4.44) EPS.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MEIP. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut MEI Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.
MEI Pharma Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MEI Pharma
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEIP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in MEI Pharma by 8.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,818 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MEI Pharma by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 734,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 47,006 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in MEI Pharma by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 233,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 49,526 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 4.5% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 483.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. 35.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MEI Pharma Company Profile
MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
