Brookline Capital Management Weighs in on MEI Pharma, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEIP)

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MEI Pharma in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 23rd. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.97) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MEI Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($6.22) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for MEI Pharma’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($4.44) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MEIP. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut MEI Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

MEI Pharma stock opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.44. MEI Pharma has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $13.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEIP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in MEI Pharma by 8.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,818 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MEI Pharma by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 734,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 47,006 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in MEI Pharma by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 233,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 49,526 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 4.5% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 483.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. 35.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

