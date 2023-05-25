Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Pinnacle West Capital Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:PNW)

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Pinnacle West Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 23rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Pinnacle West Capital’s current full-year earnings is $4.04 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s FY2027 earnings at $5.51 EPS.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $944.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.33 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 0.6 %

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.64.

Shares of PNW opened at $77.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.46. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1 year low of $59.03 and a 1 year high of $81.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.64.

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle West Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 651,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,612,000 after purchasing an additional 71,322 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 21.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 65,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 129,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,257,000 after purchasing an additional 19,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

