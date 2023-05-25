Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Financial Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 255.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 38,015 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGV opened at $72.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.69.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

