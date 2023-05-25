Blair William & Co. IL Trims Stock Position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 98,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,044 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Everbridge by 53.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Everbridge by 42.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Everbridge by 68.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 133,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 54,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Everbridge by 38.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVBG opened at $24.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Everbridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.76 and a fifty-two week high of $43.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.39.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $108.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.39 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,554 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $40,046.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,926.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.63.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

