Blair William & Co. IL Makes New $2.63 Million Investment in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 114,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,000. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.15% of AssetMark Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMK. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 937,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,562,000 after buying an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Price Performance

AMK stock opened at $28.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average is $27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial ( NYSE:AMK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $164.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 8,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $240,343.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,887.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 8,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $240,343.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,887.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 5,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $158,512.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,386.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMK. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AssetMark Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. The company was founded by Ronald Dennis Cordes, Brian O’Toole and Richard Steiny in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, CA.

Featured Articles

