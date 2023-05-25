Blair William & Co. IL Sells 994 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHEL. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $59.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $207.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $62.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHEL. AlphaValue raised Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.07) to GBX 3,000 ($37.31) in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Shell from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,526.29.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

