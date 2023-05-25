Blair William & Co. IL Takes Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,760,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,078,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELV opened at $456.59 on Thursday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.02 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $465.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $484.13. The stock has a market cap of $108.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $572.19.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

