Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,008 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 37,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $106.44 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $112.88. The company has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.09 and its 200 day moving average is $95.04.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.74%.

Several research firms recently commented on DHI. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.23.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $43,104.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $43,658.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,828.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $43,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $542,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,122 shares of company stock worth $10,640,284 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

