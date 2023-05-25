Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 155.4% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 615.6% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of TT stock opened at $166.21 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $196.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $399,788.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,458.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total transaction of $1,516,701.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,983,426.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.