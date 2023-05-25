Blair William & Co. IL Buys 30,325 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 113.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,325 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,961,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,387 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $51,346,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,610,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,544,000 after acquiring an additional 916,427 shares during the period. Lwmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,488,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,538,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,937,000 after acquiring an additional 642,123 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DGRO opened at $49.16 on Thursday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.35.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

