Blair William & Co. IL Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 307.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 100.8% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $131.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.47. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $217.25. The firm has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Activity

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.58 EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.60, for a total transaction of $5,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,212,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.60, for a total transaction of $5,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,212,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $1,390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,187,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,022,051. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 412,342 shares of company stock valued at $59,432,119. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. SVB Securities downgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.13.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.