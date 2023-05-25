Blair William & Co. IL Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 28.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.8 %

MAR opened at $168.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The stock has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $183.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.07.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 18.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $123,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,734.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $123,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,734.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total transaction of $1,057,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,984 shares of company stock valued at $4,557,049. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

