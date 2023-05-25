Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,943 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,480,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,621,000 after purchasing an additional 196,957 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 65,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3,362.1% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 785,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,545,000 after purchasing an additional 762,432 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

SPHQ opened at $47.15 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $48.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.96. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

