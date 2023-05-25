Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,683,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,924,652,000 after acquiring an additional 432,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,679,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,587,402,000 after buying an additional 710,141 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,016,000 after buying an additional 2,823,799 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,430,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,401,295,000 after buying an additional 2,480,063 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,101,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,251,466,000 after buying an additional 103,643 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.90.

Prologis Price Performance

NYSE PLD opened at $121.02 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $138.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $111.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.14%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

