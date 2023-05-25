Blair William & Co. IL Sells 11,681 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,681 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,310,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,733,000 after acquiring an additional 124,668 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 14,164,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,387,000 after acquiring an additional 605,778 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,855,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,980,000 after acquiring an additional 81,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,957,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,598,000 after acquiring an additional 216,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,767,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,641,000 after purchasing an additional 267,276 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BND opened at $72.50 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $69.09 and a 52-week high of $77.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.60 and its 200-day moving average is $73.20.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.