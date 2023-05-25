Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $808,000 Stock Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Black Knight by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,895,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,438,000 after purchasing an additional 148,195 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Black Knight by 11.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,579,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,533,000 after buying an additional 1,191,230 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Black Knight by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,527,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,186,000 after buying an additional 740,142 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Black Knight by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,176,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,214,000 after buying an additional 148,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Black Knight by 2.9% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,155,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,005,000 after buying an additional 117,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKI opened at $55.07 on Thursday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $70.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.75.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Black Knight had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.65 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKI. Barclays cut their target price on Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment caters to the mortgage, real estate, and capital markets verticals.

