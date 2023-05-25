Blair William & Co. IL Buys 535 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $404,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

VHT stock opened at $238.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $217.12 and a 12 month high of $259.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.14 and its 200 day moving average is $244.01.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

