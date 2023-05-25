Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Lowers Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,907,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,243,000 after buying an additional 1,601,571 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,954,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,348,000 after buying an additional 1,147,189 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,798,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $188,329,000 after buying an additional 303,257 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,119,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,228,000 after buying an additional 57,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 32.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,741,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,782,000 after buying an additional 926,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Republic International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Old Republic International in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Old Republic International Stock Down 1.0 %

Old Republic International Cuts Dividend

Shares of ORI opened at $24.81 on Thursday. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $26.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.244 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

