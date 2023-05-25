Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 522,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,136,000 after acquiring an additional 18,305 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,278,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 331,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,552,000 after buying an additional 30,656 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 315,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,391,000 after buying an additional 75,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1,261.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,865,000 after acquiring an additional 226,664 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VDC opened at $191.71 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $170.83 and a 52 week high of $201.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

