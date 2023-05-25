Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 101,778 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 53,532 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Viasat were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,111,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $214,989,000 after purchasing an additional 452,198 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,573,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $198,722,000 after purchasing an additional 149,264 shares during the last quarter. FPR Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 2.3% in the third quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 5,272,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $159,385,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,040,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $96,222,000 after purchasing an additional 375,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,146,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,881,000 after purchasing an additional 47,950 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 2,700 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $86,481.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,354.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,572 shares of company stock worth $117,050. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSAT stock opened at $43.54 on Thursday. Viasat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $45.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.22.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VSAT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Viasat from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Viasat in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Viasat from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viasat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

