Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.07% of FTI Consulting worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth $778,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 344.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 24,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,022,000 after buying an additional 18,934 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.77, for a total value of $375,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,056,082.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FTI Consulting news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.77, for a total transaction of $375,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,056,082.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 38,908 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total value of $7,231,440.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,947,155.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,187 shares of company stock worth $12,795,055 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

FCN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on FTI Consulting in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of FCN opened at $186.48 on Thursday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.09 and a twelve month high of $205.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.28.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $806.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.44 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

