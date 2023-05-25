Blair William & Co. IL Has $3.51 Million Stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,040 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $29.55 on Thursday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.77 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.01.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.08). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $214.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 49.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GBCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Don J. Chery bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $27,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,965.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.21 per share, with a total value of $201,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 86,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,435.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Don J. Chery bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $27,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,965.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 22,213 shares of company stock valued at $775,152 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.

