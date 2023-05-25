Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,893,000 after purchasing an additional 51,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,140,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in TotalEnergies by 18.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.40.

TotalEnergies Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE TTE opened at $60.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $65.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.79.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

