Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOT. Truepoint Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 982,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,584,000 after buying an additional 34,080 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 973,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,997,000 after purchasing an additional 16,092 shares during the period. WA Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 405,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,221,000 after buying an additional 13,556 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 385,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,825,000 after buying an additional 28,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,668,000 after purchasing an additional 13,858 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $188.74 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $163.55 and a twelve month high of $209.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.