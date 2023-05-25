Blair William & Co. IL Acquires Shares of 48,640 Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 48,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BALL. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,695,575,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Ball during the third quarter valued at $1,145,245,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Ball by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 17,325,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at $666,807,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth about $419,203,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ball Stock

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $53.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.54. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $74.49.

Ball Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Ball had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Wall Street Analysts

Several research analysts have issued reports on BALL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Ball Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.



